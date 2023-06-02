Tributes
Man, 49, dies after being pulled from waters off Electric Beach

Electric Beach near Kahe Powerplant.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 49-year-old man has died after being pulled from waters off Electric Beach in Nanakuli Thursday morning, officials said.

It happened around 10 a.m.

Officials said the man was found unresponsive in the ocean and bystanders brought him out of the water, performing CPR until first responders arrived.

Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support and transported him to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Honolulu police said there were no suspicious circumstances or any obvious signs of foul play.

This story may be updated.

