Man, 49, dies after being pulled from waters off Electric Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 49-year-old man has died after being pulled from waters off Electric Beach in Nanakuli Thursday morning, officials said.

It happened around 10 a.m.

Officials said the man was found unresponsive in the ocean and bystanders brought him out of the water, performing CPR until first responders arrived.

Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support and transported him to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Honolulu police said there were no suspicious circumstances or any obvious signs of foul play.

