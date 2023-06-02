Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hundreds of Hawaii Gas workers go on strike over wages, benefits

Hundreds of union workers with Hawaii Gas went on strike Thursday as contract negotiations remain ongoing.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of union workers with Hawaii Gas went on strike Thursday amid a contract dispute over pay, medical costs and retirement benefits.

Members of Teamsters Local 996 said they plan to remain on strike until an agreement is reached.

“A lot of these gentlemen and women have put in multiple years, equivalent up to 20 to 30 years, and it feels that they rightfully deserve a fair wage of living,” said Kevin Holu, president of Teamsters Local 996

“Unfortunately, here in Hawaii we’re priced out of paradise.”

Kaaai Conrad, a member of the union, also expressed frustration with wages.

“The past few years have been horrible, you know, that we just getting all the inflation is going up and our pay has been stagnant. It’s time we do something about that,” he said.

The company’s president and CEO said they are disappointed the union decided to strike.

“It is in our best interest to offer a competitive compensation package to retain our employees, and with energy prices already sky-high, we also have a responsibility to balance those needs with keeping pricing affordable,” President and CEO of Hawaii Gas Alicia Moy said in a statement.

“We don’t want to exacerbate the high cost of living in our state. This requires a delicate balancing act to meet all these imperatives.”

During the strike, negotiations are ongoing.

In the meantime, the company said all Hawaii Gas offices and facilities continue to operate.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
Brisa Nip.
Maui mother asks for compassion for daughter who allegedly tried to abduct child
After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Experts: Unanswered questions likely at core of acquittal in high-profile attempted murder case
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

The canine screening allows travelers to skip the additional process of taking off shoes and...
With new rules and some 4-legged help, TSA ramping up for busy summer travel season
EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls
Hundreds of union workers with Hawaii Gas on strike amid contract negotiations
What the Tech: Amazon hit with $25M fine for privacy violation