Hawaii woman turns 106 years young! Here’s her secret to a long life

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman is celebrating a very special birthday this week.

Violet Yonenaka just turned 106 at The Plaza at Punchbowl.

Yonenaka was born in 1917 and grew up on a sugar plantation in Aiea.

She later worked at Dole Cannery, packing pineapples.

Nowadays, she enjoys playing bingo and exercising.

Her friends call her the “Queen of Hanafuda” because she loves playing the Japanese card game.

Her secret to longevity? Strawberry ice cream!

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.