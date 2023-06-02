Hawaii to get cut of $102M settlement with maker of key treatment for opioid addiction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will get a cut of a national $102.5 million settlement with the drug company Indivior Inc., Attorney General Anne Lopez announced.

Indivior makes Suboxone, a drug used to treat opioid addiction that is available as a tablet or as a film that goes under your tongue.

In 2016, states filed a complaint alleging that Indivior used illegal means to try to diminish the Suboxone tablet market to promote the company’s film form of the drug. The complaint alleges the company did this to maintain its drug monopoly.

Hawaii will receive around $1 million in the settlement, joining 40 other states in the payout.

Also as part of the settlement, Indivior will have to comply with additional terms to prevent similar alleged misconduct in the future.

Hawaii Deputy Attorney General Rod Kimura says he is pleased with this outcome and “the law enforcement initiative challenging the scheme to maintain the drug monopoly.”

