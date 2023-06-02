Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Governor to sign 2 new firearms measures into law

Gov. Josh Green will sign two new gun measures into law on Friday.
Gov. Josh Green will sign two new gun measures into law on Friday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green will sign two new gun measures into law on Friday.

Senate Bill 1230 restricts firearms in so-called sensitive locations, including state buildings, parks, public transportation or businesses that serve alcohol. It expands similar measures across the state that are already adopted by Hawaii and Honolulu counties.

The governor will also sign a bill requiring the Department of Education to develop an active shooter training program in schools.

The bill signings are set for 1:30 p.m. at the state Capitol.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
EMS units 'holding the wall' at busy emergency rooms
With ERs on Oahu packed, ambulances are stacking up outside rather than responding to 911 calls
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Wednesday’s community meeting gave the public a chance to interact with the head of HPD's...
‘Torn apart’: Family of slain teen among those calling for solutions to spike in gun violence

Latest News

Hawaii will get a cut of a national $102.5 million settlement with the drug company Indivior...
Hawaii to get cut of $102M settlement with maker of key treatment for opioid addiction
Electric Beach near Kahe Powerplant.
Man, 49, dies after being pulled from waters off Electric Beach
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office
Hawaii to get cut of $102M settlement with maker of key treatment for opioid addiction
Man, 49, dies after being pulled from waters off Electric Beach