Governor to sign 2 new firearms measures into law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green will sign two new gun measures into law on Friday.

Senate Bill 1230 restricts firearms in so-called sensitive locations, including state buildings, parks, public transportation or businesses that serve alcohol. It expands similar measures across the state that are already adopted by Hawaii and Honolulu counties.

The governor will also sign a bill requiring the Department of Education to develop an active shooter training program in schools.

The bill signings are set for 1:30 p.m. at the state Capitol.

