First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds today, lighter winds with spotty showers expected over the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Breezy today, lighter winds with spotty showers expected over the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will remain locally breezy on Friday. Winds will diminish over the weekend, then remain on the lighter side through early next week. Clouds and showers will tend to favor windward areas during nights and mornings, but afternoon sea breezes will promote cloud and shower development over leeward areas. Periods of high clouds will continue on and off through the weekend.

North shore surf will remain flat through early next week. A moderate northwest swell is expected to build Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain relatively steady below the seasonal average through the weekend. A slightly larger south swell is expected to arrive Sunday night.

