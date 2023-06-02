Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Episode 163: How to fortify your financial wellbeing in an unstable economy

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.(HNN)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - These days you’ve probably heard a recession is looming, inflation is rising or our nation is headed towards a debt default.

What does this all mean and how will this impact our finances?

Joining us this week is Dayna Matsumoto, group senior vice president and director of finance and accounting at Central Pacific Bank. Matsumoto has 20 years of accounting, audit, and finance experience.

She breaks down the current financial situation and what we can do to protect and further our financial wellbeing.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple among 3 dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
Brisa Nip.
Maui mother asks for compassion for daughter who allegedly tried to abduct child
After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Experts: Unanswered questions likely at core of acquittal in high-profile attempted murder case
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 162: Celebrated ‘Feast’ chef elevates Hawaii comfort food with local ingredients
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
ICYMI: ‘American Idol’ star Iam Tongi talks with ‘Muthaship’ about who inspires him
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 159: Meet the 8-year-old girl from Ewa Beach who’s become a singing sensation
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth