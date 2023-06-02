Tributes
With new rules and some 4-legged help, TSA ramping up for busy summer travel season

Hawaii's airports will screen on average about 50,000 travelers each day this summer.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s airports will screen on average about 50,000 travelers each day this summer. The Transportation Security Administration says it’s fully staffed and ready for the busy season.

Expect lines to be long.

But to speed up the process, the TSA is using special screeners to sniff out stuff you shouldn’t be bringing.

TSA says explosive detection canines are not only helping keep passengers safe, they’re making checkpoint screening faster.

“When they’re working, that allows travelers to have an expedited screening experience. It’s an unpredictable and unannounced change in screening,” said Lorie Dankers, TSA spokesperson.

“We know that explosives are the greatest threat to aviation. And when we have our canines working to detect that, we know that this is an explosive free environment.”

Leaving on a jet plane this summer? Here’s how to get through TSA faster

Travelers who go through this sniff test don’t have to remove their shoes or electronic devices ― one way the TSA is shortening wait times across the state.

“We have four canines who work on Maui. ... They have helped it be more efficient. It has solved a lot of those underlying problems that we were seeing this time last year,” Dankers said. “That’s our goal to get people through the checkpoint 30 minutes in standard screening and 10 in TSA PreCheck screening.”

To help traveling families, children ages 17 and under can now travel with an adult enrolled in TSA PreCheck if they are on the same reservation.

Another improvement: USDA inspections are being done outside of the security checkpoints rather than inside the airport.

“Once you get through the checkpoints, you go wherever you want. Now you don’t have to worry about being limited to a certain area, the whole lobby area is now sterile,” said Ed Sniffen, state Transportation director.

As usual, officials are reminding folks to plan ahead, arrive early, and pack patience.

“We know that there have been some issues with equipment, for example at Hilo, and we are looking at that we have a contingency plan in place,” Dankers said,

If you have questions about airport security, you can reach out to AskTSA on Facebook or text 275872.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

