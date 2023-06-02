Brrr... Hokulea crew members go surfing in Alaska

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While sailing from port to port is grueling, crew members of the Hokulea do have some down time so they took part in one of Hawaii’s favorite sports in Alaska.

Nearly 3,000 miles from Hawaii’s warm shores at a spot called Sandy’s in Yakutat, Alaska, it’s 10 p.m and bright enough to catch the shoulder to head high sets.

Hokulea crew member, Jonah Apo, is going body boarding and wearing a wet suit for first time.

“The waves look pretty nice. It’s surprising. I think the biggest thing is the cold. We’ll see how that goes. Wish me luck,” said Apo.

On the beach, there’s a bear paw print and a bald eagle flew low overhead. We are not alone.

Brothers and surfing lovers, Jackson and Jace Wolfe, of Yakutat are Tlingit, Haida and Hawaiian. They’ve got advice for what could be a wild ride.

“There are sea lions. We saw one earlier. Just be careful. They can growl at you and then go back down,” said Jace Wolfe, 9.

Hawaii News Now asked how cold the water is.

“Don’t know. Don’t really care,” said Jackson Wolfe, 12, with a smile.

The water temperature is actually in mid 40′s enough to sting your face.

But Apo charges and scores.

“It wasn’t as cold as I thought. The wet suit really helps keep you warm,” said Apo.

“The waves here are pretty good. No one out out so it’s hard to complain,” he added.

The next day, the crew goes to a place called Boilers.

Hokulea crew members learned the toughest challenge may not be the cold, but the constricting wet suit itself.

With low tide, it’s a trek just to get to the water with foam surfboards and then the currents pushed the group about a half mile down.

Once in the water, crew member Keala Kimura stood up fearlessly taking on the challenge and bringing home the bragging rights.

