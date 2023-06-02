After recent rockfall, slope stabilization work for Hana Highway to begin next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following recent rockfall, slope stabilization work is slated to begin next week to remove 1,500 tons of rock debris from above Hana Highway in East Maui.

A one-mile stretch of the roadway between the Alelele and Lelekea bridges has been closed for over three weeks after being deemed unsafe.

A vehicle was damaged in the area from rocks and cliffside mud.

The three-week process to clear the debris is set to start next Thursday.

County crews will be working to stabilize cliffside conditions, including removing loose rocks.

Motorists will not be able to travel between Hana and Kaupo areas during the closure, which may extend up to a month.

Road closed signs have been posted at Laulima Farms, Da Fish Shack and St. James Church.

Meanwhile, Maui County officials will hold community meetings this weekend to hear what kind of impact the road closures have had on residents and businesses.

Here are the details:

Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Kipahulu at the Kalena Triangle

Saturday, June 3 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Hana at Wananalua Church

Sunday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kaupo School

Visitors are encouraged to avoid individual trips and instead use group tours to help mitigate increased traffic congestion.

To report impacts of the road closure, click here.

