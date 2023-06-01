Youth football equipment shed burns down in Kauai, causes $200K in damage

KAPA’A (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are investigating after a storage shed containing youth football equipment went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Kapa’a.

Officials say the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at a shed at the Bryan Baptiste Sports Complex owned by the Kauai Pop Warner Football League.

Authorities say the fire caused $200,000 in damage.

If you have any tips, call Crimestoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.