Youth football equipment shed burns down in Kauai, causes $200K in damage

Youth football equipment shed burns down in Kauai, causes $200,000 in damage
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAPA’A (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are investigating after a storage shed containing youth football equipment went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Kapa’a.

Officials say the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at a shed at the Bryan Baptiste Sports Complex owned by the Kauai Pop Warner Football League.

Authorities say the fire caused $200,000 in damage.

If you have any tips, call Crimestoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300.

