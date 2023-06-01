Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tupac Shakur to be honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after...
Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after his death.(New Line Cinema)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:17 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Award-winning rapper Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after his death.

According to the organization, the iconic rapper’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur will accept the star on his behalf June 7.

Filmmaker Allen Hughes, director of the acclaimed docuseries “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” will join emcee Big Boy for the star unveiling celebration.

The docuseries portrays a personal account of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Its high ratings are a testament to the lasting cultural impact of Tupac Shakur.

Though his career only lasted five years, Tupac remains one of the most prolific artists of his generation with over 75 million records sold worldwide.

Fans can live stream the unveiling of the star at 10:30 a.m. PT on walkoffame.com. It will be the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
Brisa Nip.
Maui mother asks for compassion for daughter who allegedly tried to abduct child
After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Experts: Unanswered questions likely at core of acquittal in high-profile attempted murder case
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
Bed bugs at Honolulu’s airport trigger deep cleaning, gate closures
A Hawaii man has pleaded guilty to intentionally disturbing a newborn bison calf in Yellowstone...
Hawaii man pleads guilty to disturbing Yellowstone bison calf that was later euthanized

Latest News

NOAA will outline its outlook on Thursday for the 2023 Central Pacific hurricane season, which...
NOAA warns Central Pacific could see busier than normal hurricane season
Children can receive free summer meals regardless of public school enrollment status.
LIST: 86 Hawaii public schools to serve free summer meals for keiki
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire deal
A flower hangs from a fence at the where on Sunday an apartment building partially collapsed in...
3 residents of partially collapsed Iowa building still unaccounted for, police say