Snacking tips for mental wellness for teens

HONOLULU (HI Now) - If you are a teen or a parent of a teen wondering how diet can help promote mental wellness, this segment is for you. Registered dietitian and professor of nutrition Jinan Banna will give some ideas for foods that have been linked to brain health and will talk generally about how to stay mentally well through healthy eating during challenging times.

For more information, visit www.jinanbanna.com.

