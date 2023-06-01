Tributes
Long-delayed rail system on track to welcome passengers aboard at end of month

HART CEO Lori Kahikina said the state Department of Transportation will take over operations starting June 9.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s long-delayed rail system is set to welcome its first passengers on June 30, as announced by Mayor Rick Blangiardi last month.

HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina said the rail authority will turn operation of the first leg of the route to the state Department of Transportation on June 9.

”It’s very exciting, but bittersweet. You know, it’s kind of like when your child graduates from high school, and you’re sending them off to college. So you’re excited but also a little bit sad,” said Kahikina.

Kahikina said a previous issue with the “hammerhead” infrastructure that supports the track has been resolved and the trial running phase has also been a success.

That first leg runs from the East Kapolei station to the Halawa station at Aloha Stadium.

The next phase of the rail’s route from Halawa to Middle Street. Kahikina said that could be up and running sometime in the summer of 2025.

”There is some delays right now due to supply chain issues with concrete and other materials, so there was a delay in that, but right now we’re still shooting for middle of 2025,” added Kahikina.

HART and the city’s Department of Transportation Services reminds hopeful riders that they need to sign up for a HOLO card.

For more information or to sign up for a HOLO card, click here.

