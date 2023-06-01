Live coral colonies damaged by cinder blocks during a Hawaii Island canoe regatta

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cinder blocks used during a Hawaii Island canoe regatta damaged one hundred coral colonies in Kailua Bay.

The race was paused on Saturday when it was found the blocks were dropped on live coral.

DLNR says as of yesterday, all but three of the blocks have been relocated.

Dive teams documented the damage to help officials decide whether to submit action to the Board of Land and National Resources.

