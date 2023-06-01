LIST: 86 Hawaii public schools to serve free summer meals for keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Education announced Wednesday that 86 public schools will serve free summer meals to those 18 and younger.
According to the DOE, the Seamless Summer Option program will serve meals at schools Monday through Friday beginning June 5.
Meals will not be served on the following holidays: King Kamehameha Day and Independence Day.
In addition, children can receive free meals regardless of public school enrollment status.
Here are the participating schools:
OAHU
- Anuenue School
- Aiea Intermediate
- August Ahrens Elementary
- Blanche Pope Elementary
- Campbell High
- Dole Middle
- Ewa Makai Middle
- Farrington High
- Fern Elementary
- Hauula Elementary
- Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind (closed site)
- Heeia Elementary
- Hokulani Elementary
- Kaaawa Elementary
- Kaala Elementary
- Kaewai Elementary
- Kahaluu Elementary
- Kahuku Elementary
- Kahuku High & Intermediate
- Kailua Elementary
- Kaimukī High
- Kalakaua Middle
- Kalihi Elementary
- Kalihi Waena Elementary
- Kaneʻohe Elementary
- Kapalama Elementary
- Kapunahala Elementary
- King Intermediate
- Kipapa Elementary
- Kuhio Elementary
- Laie Elementary
- Leihoku Elementary
- Lunalilo Elementary
- Maemae Elementary
- Maili Elementary
- Makaha Elementary
- Nanaikapono Elementary
- Nanakuli Elementary
- Nanakuli High & Intermediate
- Palolo Elementary
- Parker Elementary
- Pearl City Elementary
- Pearl City High
- Princess Ruth Keelikolani Middle
- Puohala Elementary
- Puuhale Elementary
- Roosevelt High
- Stevenson Middle
- Sunset Beach Elementary
- Wahiawa Middle
- Waianae Elementary
- Waianae High
- Waianae Intermediate
- Waimanalo Elementary
HAWAII ISLAND
- de Silva Elementary
- Hilo High
- Hilo Intermediate
- Honokaa High & Intermediate
- Kau High & Pahala Elementary
- Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino
- Keaau Elementary
- Keaau High
- Keaau Middle
- Kealakehe Elementary
- Kealakehe Intermediate
- Keaukaha Elementary
- Keonepoko Elementary
- Kohala Elementary
- Kohala Middle
- Konawaena High
- Konawaena Middle
- Mountain View Elementary
- Naalehu Elementary
- Pahoa High & Intermediate
- Waiakea High
- Waiakea Intermediate
- Waimea Elementary
KAUAI
- Kapaa Elementary
MAUI
- Iao Intermediate
- Kalama Intermediate (closed site)
- Kihei Elementary
- King Kekaulike High
- Lokelani Intermediate
- Waihee Elementary
MOLOKAI
- Molokai High
- Molokai Middle
DOE said schools can opt to serve breakfast, lunch, or both meals. For special diet accommodations, please email specialdiets@k12.hi.us.
In addition, summer meals will no longer be offered in “Grab & Go” containers and will return to on-campus dining only, the standard format used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents should view serving locations and times below or call their nearest participating school directly for more details.
Multiple schools are slated to start serving meals on June 5.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.