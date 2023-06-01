LIST: 86 Hawaii public schools to serve free summer meals for keiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Education announced Wednesday that 86 public schools will serve free summer meals to those 18 and younger.

According to the DOE, the Seamless Summer Option program will serve meals at schools Monday through Friday beginning June 5.

Meals will not be served on the following holidays: King Kamehameha Day and Independence Day.

In addition, children can receive free meals regardless of public school enrollment status.

Here are the participating schools:

OAHU

Anuenue School

Aiea Intermediate

August Ahrens Elementary

Blanche Pope Elementary

Campbell High

Dole Middle

Ewa Makai Middle

Farrington High

Fern Elementary

Hauula Elementary

Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind (closed site)

Heeia Elementary

Hokulani Elementary

Kaaawa Elementary

Kaala Elementary

Kaewai Elementary

Kahaluu Elementary

Kahuku Elementary

Kahuku High & Intermediate

Kailua Elementary

Kaimukī High

Kalakaua Middle

Kalihi Elementary

Kalihi Waena Elementary

Kaneʻohe Elementary

Kapalama Elementary

Kapunahala Elementary

King Intermediate

Kipapa Elementary

Kuhio Elementary

Laie Elementary

Leihoku Elementary

Lunalilo Elementary

Maemae Elementary

Maili Elementary

Makaha Elementary

Nanaikapono Elementary

Nanakuli Elementary

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

Palolo Elementary

Parker Elementary

Pearl City Elementary

Pearl City High

Princess Ruth Keelikolani Middle

Puohala Elementary

Puuhale Elementary

Roosevelt High

Stevenson Middle

Sunset Beach Elementary

Wahiawa Middle

Waianae Elementary

Waianae High

Waianae Intermediate

Waimanalo Elementary

HAWAII ISLAND

de Silva Elementary

Hilo High

Hilo Intermediate

Honokaa High & Intermediate

Kau High & Pahala Elementary

Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino

Keaau Elementary

Keaau High

Keaau Middle

Kealakehe Elementary

Kealakehe Intermediate

Keaukaha Elementary

Keonepoko Elementary

Kohala Elementary

Kohala Middle

Konawaena High

Konawaena Middle

Mountain View Elementary

Naalehu Elementary

Pahoa High & Intermediate

Waiakea High

Waiakea Intermediate

Waimea Elementary

KAUAI

Kapaa Elementary

MAUI

Iao Intermediate

Kalama Intermediate (closed site)

Kihei Elementary

King Kekaulike High

Lokelani Intermediate

Waihee Elementary

MOLOKAI

Molokai High

Molokai Middle

DOE said schools can opt to serve breakfast, lunch, or both meals. For special diet accommodations, please email specialdiets@k12.hi.us.

In addition, summer meals will no longer be offered in “Grab & Go” containers and will return to on-campus dining only, the standard format used prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents should view serving locations and times below or call their nearest participating school directly for more details.

Multiple schools are slated to start serving meals on June 5.

For more information, click here.

The Department will be offering meals free of charge during the summer to children 18 years and younger, regardless of public school enrollment status, through its summer food service program. For more information and a full list of sites, visit: https://t.co/cTiMsu0SiG pic.twitter.com/Y0hShdmqqc — Hawai‘i Public Schools (@HIDOE808) June 1, 2023

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.