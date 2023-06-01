Tributes
Kona non-profit to host basketball tournament to help repair lone gym in Kailua Kona

The Kekuaokalani gym in Kailua Kona is one the only indoor basketball facilities on that side of the island.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kekuaokalani gym in Kailua Kona is one the only indoor basketball facilities on that side of the island.

A place where multiple youth basketball teams and leagues use for practices and games, but when the weather shifts the gym is shutdown.

“It’s always having to close because of the, the, roof leaking and stuff like that.”

With the gym in need of repairs, the community took action, the non profit “Keiki of da Aina” and Alakai basketball are organizing the Kona Town Basketball Throwdown — with donations going towards repairs to their beloved gym.

“I’m hoping to get some vendors, I’m gonna block off a section of the parking lot, gonna have DJs and an emcee during the game.” Keiki of da Aina director Nakoa Pabre told Hawaii News Now. “I wanna kind of make it more like a mainland style, kind of hype it up a bit, make it super fun and hopefully even attract younger kids to get involved in the sports.”

Hawaii News Now reached out to the Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation and were told that it’s not a problem with a leaking roof, instead its humidity which causes the gym floor to become unsafe to play on.

Regardless of what causes the gym to close, organizers say they want to work together with the county to make the gym safe and usable for everyone.

“I’m hoping that if we can raise some funds and maybe the county can step in and, you know, kind of match that.” Pabre said. “Or even if I got to do more fundraising, I’m willing to do some more, you know, just so the kids can benefit from this.”

For more information on the tournament or how you can donate, click here.

