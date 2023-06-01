First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds today, lighter winds with drier conditions due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the next couple of days, moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue across the island chain. Showers will generally favor windward and mauka areas throughout the period in addition to sheltered interior and leeward sections each afternoon (especially on the Big Island). Some showers could produce locally heavy rain through Friday, but less so by the weekend. Trades are expected to weaken a bit this weekend before returning to moderate to locally breezy levels by the middle of next week.

No significant swells are expected into next week. Small pulses of swell from the SSW are possible this weekend, and from the S early next week. There’s also the outside chance of a small NW swell around the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.