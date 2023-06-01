Tributes
Emergency repair planned to prevent ‘worst-case scenario’ during defueling, Navy says

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new development, the Navy has updated its Red Hill Defueling Plan to include an emergency drill planned for mid-July.

In a 41-page report released Wednesday, officials said they are preparing for a worst case scenario — a pipe bursting and spilling more than 4 million gallons of fuel in a 30 hour period.

To mitigate that, the Navy said it will install specialized pumps this summer before they start draining more than 104-million gallons in October.

The military still has 33 repairs to complete before then and also plans to remove three major pipelines.

SPECIAL SECTION: Red Hill, One Year Later

