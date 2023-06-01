Tributes
Celebrate Hawaiian culture, support local at Kakaako’s Honolulu Night Market

Hawaiian Designer Nake'u Awai, touted as the grandfather of Hawaii fashion, gives a sneak peak of his designs combining historical pieces with modern looks.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the largest block parties on Oahu is returning this weekend in Kakaako.

The Honolulu Night Market is celebrating Hawaiian culture on Saturday, June 3. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Beneath a sky full of stars and the Mahealani full moon, the community can expect an eventful night full of festivities, including two beer gardens and more than 50 food and retail vendors.

In Hawaiian culture, “Mahealani” is the last night of the four Hawaiian full moons and it’s considered an auspicious time for gathering, planting and fishing.

Organizers said this edition of Honolulu Night Market will feature new opportunities for attendees to support local musicians and designers while learning about the Hawaiian cultural significance of the moon.

“Honolulu Night Market is returning with even more for all to experience!” said Pualani Hao, Kamehameha Schools director of planning and development.

New or expanded features of the upcoming Honolulu Night Market include:

  • A powerhouse lineup of live music performances, dance groups and halaus, including reggae artist Likkle Jordee and Native Hawaiian/Samoan artist Dillon Pakele and more.
  • A special 50th anniversary fashion show by Nake’u Awai Designs providing a retrospective look at their designs by combining historical pieces with modern looks.
  • A collaborative fashion show featuring looks from Moloka’i-based activewear brand [Ep-ik] Style paired with ‘āina-inspired gel nail strips from Iwi Nails. [Ep-ik]
  • A chance to connect with local expects in celestial studies and learn more about moon phase readings.

The Honolulu Night Market will stretch across three city blocks and encompass three stages, two beer gardens, and more than 50 food and retail vendors. It stretches from the corner of Pohukaina Street and Keawe Street (in front of H Mart) to the corner of Cooke Street and Auahi Street.

All are invited to attend. Attendees are highly encouraged to ride share.

Parking will be available in the following areas:

  • SALT at Our Kakaako parking garage at 333 Keawe Street
  • The Flats at Puunui parking garage at 440 Keawe Street
  • Additional parking: Waterfront Plaza parking garage at 500 Ala Moana Boulevard

For more information, click here.

