Authorities seek man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment, sexually assaulting her

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in her home in the Ala Moana area.

The incident happened on May 20 around 3 a.m.

According to Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers, the woman was asleep in her apartment on Kahakai Drive, when she woke up to find a man sexually assaulting her.

The victim confronted the man, and he then fled.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his early 30s. He’s between 5-foot-6-inches and 5-foot-7-inches with brownish or blonde short hair. He has a tan complexion and is of medium build. He was not wearing a shirt and had colored shorts at the time.

Call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 if you see him.

