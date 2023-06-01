Tributes
46-year-old Waimea man critically injured in South Kohala crash

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:52 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimea man suffered severe injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday in South Kohala, said police officials.

Officials said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the 63-mile marker in South Kohala.

Authorities say the man, 46, was driving a blue 2003 Acura RSX eastbound when he crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck head-on a white 2017 Kia Forte operated by a 41-year-old Waikoloa man.

Officials say both drivers were transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital for initial treatment and subsequently transported to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

The 46-year-old man is currently listed in critical condition, and the 41-year-old man is in stable condition, said authorities.

