23-year-old woman seriously injured in Kapolei crash

HPD/File image
HPD/File image
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash in Kapolei on Thursday morning, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on Kapolei Parkway and Kamaaha Avenue.

Honolulu police, the Honolulu Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

EMS officials said paramedics treated the woman for multiple injuries and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

We’ve reached out to HFD and HPD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

