20-year-old charged with murder in Makaha teen’s shooting death

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new indictment in the shooting death of 17-year-old Miguel Agoo Junior in Makaha on May 21, said Honolulu police.

Officials say 20-year-old Waylen Armstrong-Kea is now charged with murder and two felony firearm offenses.

Armstrong-Kea allegedly fled, doused the getaway car with gasoline, then lit it on fire, said authorities.

Officials say he’s facing life in prison with the possibility of parole and is being held on $2 million bail.

