Want a chance to win a free trip? All you have to do is read a book this summer!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It can pay off to pick up a book this summer.

The Hawaii State Library’s Summer Reading Challenge begins Thursday.

For each hour spent reading per week, participants will be entered to win the grand prize: Four round-trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

Local books, school supplies and plant kits are also up for grabs.

The challenge stretches through July.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.