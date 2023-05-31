Want a chance to win a free trip? All you have to do is read a book this summer!

Tributes
Library
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It can pay off to pick up a book this summer.

The Hawaii State Library’s Summer Reading Challenge begins Thursday.

For each hour spent reading per week, participants will be entered to win the grand prize: Four round-trip tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

Local books, school supplies and plant kits are also up for grabs.

The challenge stretches through July.

For more information, click here.

