Search continues for missing 85-year-old Ewa Beach man with dementia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police is asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old Ewa Beach man who’s been missing for more than two weeks.

Authorities said Francisco “Frank” Pangelinan was last seen on May 15 at about 3 p.m. crossing Kalaeloa Boulevard toward the Star Advertiser building.

They say there’s been no sign of him since.

Relatives told Hawaii News Now they last saw him at home before leaving to the store to buy light bulbs.

His vehicle was found parked at the Kapolei Home Depot.

Pangelinan’s daughter says he is a U.S. Army veteran and suffers from early onset dementia so they put a tracker on his vehicle and recently added one to his wallet.

“We discovered that he had taken the tracking device out of his wallet and left it in his car. So we have no way of tracking from here,” Arde said.

The longest he’s ever been missing was a few hours.

“It’s never been more than that,” said daughter Patricia Arde. “So we’re just frantic since it’s already been four days now and really, you know, solid leads.”

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.

