Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Search continues for missing 85-year-old Ewa Beach man with dementia

Pangelinan’s daughter says he is a U.S. Army veteran and suffers from early onset dementia so...
Pangelinan’s daughter says he is a U.S. Army veteran and suffers from early onset dementia so they put a tracker on his vehicle and recently added one to his wallet.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:15 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police is asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old Ewa Beach man who’s been missing for more than two weeks.

Authorities said Francisco “Frank” Pangelinan was last seen on May 15 at about 3 p.m. crossing Kalaeloa Boulevard toward the Star Advertiser building.

They say there’s been no sign of him since.

Relatives told Hawaii News Now they last saw him at home before leaving to the store to buy light bulbs.

His vehicle was found parked at the Kapolei Home Depot.

Pangelinan’s daughter says he is a U.S. Army veteran and suffers from early onset dementia so they put a tracker on his vehicle and recently added one to his wallet.

“We discovered that he had taken the tracking device out of his wallet and left it in his car. So we have no way of tracking from here,” Arde said.

The longest he’s ever been missing was a few hours.

“It’s never been more than that,” said daughter Patricia Arde. “So we’re just frantic since it’s already been four days now and really, you know, solid leads.”

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car drives into Hawaii harbor again
Another tourist following GPS directions mistakenly drives car into Hawaii harbor
After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Experts: Unanswered questions likely at core of acquittal in high-profile sex assault case
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
One of the world's most famous beaches is going to be closed an extra two hours every day. The
One of the world’s most famous beaches is set to close an extra 2 hours every day
Brisa Nip.
Maui mother asks for compassion for daughter who allegedly tried to abduct child

Latest News

After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Experts: Unanswered questions likely at core of acquittal in high-profile sex assault case
Wednesday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty downpours expected to linger through the weekend
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Sunrise News Roundup (May 31, 2023)