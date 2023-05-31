Officials warn public of scammers impersonating deputy sheriffs in spoof calls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you get a call from someone claiming to be a deputy sheriff asking for money, don’t believe it.

According to the Department of Public Safety, scammers are calling people and apparently telling them that they have outstanding warrants because they failed to appear in court.

Authorities said you should never provide personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.

If you get a call like this, report it to (808)586-1352.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.