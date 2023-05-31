Tributes
Officials warn public of scammers impersonating deputy sheriffs in spoof calls

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:38 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you get a call from someone claiming to be a deputy sheriff asking for money, don’t believe it.

According to the Department of Public Safety, scammers are calling people and apparently telling them that they have outstanding warrants because they failed to appear in court.

Authorities said you should never provide personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.

If you get a call like this, report it to (808)586-1352.

