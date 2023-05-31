Mother arrested for stabbing 9-year-old daughter in Pahoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mother is arrested and is accused of stabbing her 9-year-old daughter in Pahoa, according to Hawaii Island police.

Officials said Calla Weddington is charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.

Court documents say the 34-year-old violated a child custody order when she pulled her daughter out of school last Wednesday and drove her to a home on Lehua Drive.

Officials say a responding officer arrested Weddington after he said she lunged at him with a knife.

Her daughter suffered multiple knife wounds to her hand and chest, said police.

Authorities say she was released from the hospital and is back with her father.

Officials say Weddington remains in custody. A judge has ordered her to undergo a mental fitness exam.

