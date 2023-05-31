Maui mother asks for compassion for daughter who allegedly tried to abduct child

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui woman accused of trying to kidnap a child could face even more charges.

But the woman’s mother says what she really needs is more compassion.

“It concerns me that she’s out in the world and being misperceived as somebody dangerous, and she really isn’t,” said Aerie Waters.

Brisa Nip, 48, made her initial court appearance virtually on Tuesday. Waters says Nip is currently in the hospital trying to get mentally stable.

Nip’s arraignment and plea were rescheduled because prosecutors say they need more time to investigate and potentially file more charges.

In the meantime, Waters wants the public to have a greater understanding about mental illness.

Nip was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after she allegedly tried to take a child from Wailuku Gym earlier this month.

Waters says her daughter has schizophrenia, and she was off her medication. She said her daughter is misunderstood.

“She loves, loves children. Kidnapping is not anything she’s even capable of doing,” Waters said.

Nip has a prior attempted kidnapping charge from 2019. However, she took a plea deal to reckless endangering in 2021 and spent a year in the state mental hospital for it.

The father of the five-year-old girl Nip allegedly attempted to abduct on May 8th fears if something more is not done, it may only get worse.

“It happened once, happened twice, it’s gonna happen again, and it’s an ongoing thing. So, we got to put it to a stop now and protect our Keiki. If not, it will just keep happening over and over like a revolving door. Just keeps going,” said Trenson Himalaya.

Nip’s mother says she does not know what the solution is but hopes it brings more attention to those who are mentally ill.

“I have great hope because I think that Josh Green, our new government, really cares,” she said. “I’m hoping to see changes through this because it’s an arena that needs a lot more support.”

Nip is due back in court on June 13th.

