Man accused in Mililani acid attack granted transfer to Federal Detention Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of dousing his ex-girlfriend with acid is being transferred from the Oahu Community Correctional Center to the Federal Detention Center.

A judge granted Paul Cameron’s request after court documents said the 21-year-old was being threatened at OCCC.

He was indicted for second-degree attempted murder and two felony firearms charges for allegedly firing a ghost gun at the victim, Davina Licon, then throwing acid on her outside of a Mililani gym on April 7.

Attorneys also asked for supervised release and a reduction in bail but were denied.

Cameron’s bail stands at $2 million. His trial is scheduled to begin in July.

