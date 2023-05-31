Man accused in Mililani acid attack granted transfer to Federal Detention Center
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of dousing his ex-girlfriend with acid is being transferred from the Oahu Community Correctional Center to the Federal Detention Center.
A judge granted Paul Cameron’s request after court documents said the 21-year-old was being threatened at OCCC.
He was indicted for second-degree attempted murder and two felony firearms charges for allegedly firing a ghost gun at the victim, Davina Licon, then throwing acid on her outside of a Mililani gym on April 7.
Attorneys also asked for supervised release and a reduction in bail but were denied.
Cameron’s bail stands at $2 million. His trial is scheduled to begin in July.
