Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man accused in Mililani acid attack granted transfer to Federal Detention Center

A judge granted Paul Cameron’s request after court documents said the 21-year-old was being threatened at OCCC.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of dousing his ex-girlfriend with acid is being transferred from the Oahu Community Correctional Center to the Federal Detention Center.

A judge granted Paul Cameron’s request after court documents said the 21-year-old was being threatened at OCCC.

He was indicted for second-degree attempted murder and two felony firearms charges for allegedly firing a ghost gun at the victim, Davina Licon, then throwing acid on her outside of a Mililani gym on April 7.

RELATED COVERAGE:
Oahu grand jury indicts suspect accused of throwing acid on ex-girlfriend
Police used GPS data, internet searches to build case against suspect in horrific chemical attack
Police arrest 21-year-old suspect in horrific chemical attack that left woman critically injured
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act

Attorneys also asked for supervised release and a reduction in bail but were denied.

Cameron’s bail stands at $2 million. His trial is scheduled to begin in July.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog's owner — identified as 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in to police...
Dog owner charged after 2 women were brutally mauled in vicious attack on Hawaii Island
Car drives into Hawaii harbor again
Another tourist following GPS directions mistakenly drives car into Hawaii harbor
File photo
13-year-old girl seriously injured in golf cart crash
Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Wahiawa.
Suspect arrested in connection with violent home invasion
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Jury finds man not guilty of attempted murder in horrific attack at Honolulu apartment
Jury finds man not guilty of attempted murder in horrific attack at Honolulu apartment
Man accused in Mililani acid attack granted transfer to Federal Detention Center
State has agreed to lower a fine against a Waikiki surf instructor