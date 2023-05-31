Tributes
Kauai restaurant fire causes $50,000 in damage

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
‘ELE’ELE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out late Monday night in the No. 1 Chinese and BBQ restaurant located at ‘Ele’ele Shopping Center in Kauai, said officials.

Officials say first responders and firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Authorities say upon arrival, police on scene reported seeing smoke and flames in the kitchen area. Firefighters used forcible entry to access the interior of the structure. Once inside, they located a commercial kitchen stove and hood on fire, and quickly extinguished all flames.

Kauai Fire Department said no occupants were in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

Officials say damages to the structure and its contents are estimated to be roughly $50,000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

