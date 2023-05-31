Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Jury finds man not guilty of attempted murder in horrific attack at Honolulu apartment

Michael Hirokawa, 34, was also found not guilty of sexual assault and kidnapping.
By Daryl Huff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the horrific beating and sexual assault of a woman at an upscale Honolulu apartment building.

Michael Hirokawa, 34, was also found not guilty of sexual assault and kidnapping.

After the verdict was announced, Hirokawa embraced family members, some of whom were crying uncontrollably.

“This was a very difficult case,” Hirokawa’s attorney, Alen Kaneshiro, told reporters.

“It’s been a tough two and half years. He’s hoping to get back to his regular life.”

Hirokawa, who has been under house arrest, faced a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole in the November 2020 incident. During trial, he agreed that he caused the near-fatal injuries but said it was unintentional.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Defense attorneys in violent sex assault case claim inconsistencies in victim’s testimony
‘Caught literally red-handed’: Opening statements begin in brutal 2020 sex assault
Suspect in violent sex assault at Honolulu condo takes stand, claiming he doesn’t remember
Suspect in near-fatal attack tells jury that victim drugged and tried to rob him

On the stand, he said the woman he attacked had drugged his wine with LSD and Ambien in an attempt to rob him and that he blacked out. He also testified that he remembers “snapshots,” including having uncontrollable feelings.

When asked if the missing element in the state’s case was intent, Kaneshiro replied:

“That’s definitely one of the issues in this case. It’s been our intention that Mr. Hirokawa was involuntarily intoxicated and we’re glad that the jury agreed.”

Prosecutors said the victim was so brutally assaulted after she fled Hirokawa’s apartment that she nearly died.

The attack happened in Hirokawa’s rented apartment at Capitol Place after a night of drinking at a bar, where the victim worked and had met Hirokawa for the first time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog's owner — identified as 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in to police...
Dog owner charged after 2 women were brutally mauled in vicious attack on Hawaii Island
Car drives into Hawaii harbor again
Another tourist following GPS directions mistakenly drives car into Hawaii harbor
File photo
13-year-old girl seriously injured in golf cart crash
Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Wahiawa.
Suspect arrested in connection with violent home invasion
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Jury finds man not guilty of attempted murder in horrific attack at Honolulu apartment
Hawaii chefs, are you looking for your chance to get chewed out by Gordan Ramsay?
Hawaii chefs, are you looking for your chance to get chewed out by Gordon Ramsay?
Library
Want a chance to win a free trip? All you have to do is read a book this summer!
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Construction on Windward Oahu roundabout set to kick off