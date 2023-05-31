Jury finds man not guilty of attempted murder in horrific attack at Honolulu apartment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the horrific beating and sexual assault of a woman at an upscale Honolulu apartment building.

Michael Hirokawa, 34, was also found not guilty of sexual assault and kidnapping.

After the verdict was announced, Hirokawa embraced family members, some of whom were crying uncontrollably.

“This was a very difficult case,” Hirokawa’s attorney, Alen Kaneshiro, told reporters.

“It’s been a tough two and half years. He’s hoping to get back to his regular life.”

Hirokawa, who has been under house arrest, faced a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole in the November 2020 incident. During trial, he agreed that he caused the near-fatal injuries but said it was unintentional.

On the stand, he said the woman he attacked had drugged his wine with LSD and Ambien in an attempt to rob him and that he blacked out. He also testified that he remembers “snapshots,” including having uncontrollable feelings.

When asked if the missing element in the state’s case was intent, Kaneshiro replied:

“That’s definitely one of the issues in this case. It’s been our intention that Mr. Hirokawa was involuntarily intoxicated and we’re glad that the jury agreed.”

Prosecutors said the victim was so brutally assaulted after she fled Hirokawa’s apartment that she nearly died.

The attack happened in Hirokawa’s rented apartment at Capitol Place after a night of drinking at a bar, where the victim worked and had met Hirokawa for the first time.

