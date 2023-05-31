Hokulea's arrival allows Alaska natives to practice protocol not seen in 100+ years.

Tributes
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now continues its our week-long series of Hokulea’s visit to Yakutat, Alaska on her “Heritage Sail.” For the first time in more than 100 years, the isolated town welcomed a canoe to its shores. Next month is the official launch of a 4-year Pacific wide voyage. A news team from Hawaii News Now was embedded with the crew and shows how Hawaiian and Alaska natives are connected.

Leaving the dock at Yakutat Bay, Polynesian voyaging society president and pwo (master) navigator leads with calculated intensity to make sure Hokulea and her crew are safe. While everyone is bundled up, Thompson wears his trademark rubber slippers.

It’s a short sail to a place called Sandy Beach for a welcoming ceremony. Every person on board has a task. For the crew, navigating through Alaska currents is a new experience.

“It’s so different the current is very different. The water is very challenging in a way. The weather changes really quickly so we have to adjust,” said Kanako Ichino Dumaran, Hokulea crew member.

The crew unwrapped Hokulea’s giant sails to harness the power of the wind.

On this day, temperature was 48 degrees with the windchill down to the 30′s.

Close to shore, members of the Geniex Kwaan clan began ceremonial protocol by asking who has come ashore.

From shore Tlingit elder Victor Demmert called out “We ask you, who are you?”

“We are the Hawaiian people who are here,” responded Chris Blake, Hokulea crew member.

Once granted permission. the crew took a traditional canoe to the beach with Thompson leading the way with a traditional paddle.

On land, a coming together of Hawaiian and Alaska natives to celebrate the historical migration and settlement ties between the two cultures during the 1800s.

“I still can’t believe that we are here and all this time that we put into this canoe to be here. It’s worth it. Everything is coming together,” said Dumaran.

Then a gift of warm blankets, symbolic of the warmth enveloping the crew.

The last canoe arrival to Yakutat’s shores was around 1900 so Hokulea has given these Alaska natives an opportunity to practice this welcoming ceremony for the first time in more than a century.

“It’s an honor to us and I’m so happy. We’ve been looking forward to this. I’m so happy,” said Demmert.

