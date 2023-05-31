Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii man pleads guilty to disturbing Yellowstone bison calf that was later euthanized

A Hawaii man has pleaded guilty to intentionally disturbing a newborn bison calf in Yellowstone...
A Hawaii man has pleaded guilty to intentionally disturbing a newborn bison calf in Yellowstone National Park after an incident that ultimately led to the calf’s death.(Hellen Jack via National Park Service)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii man has pleaded guilty to intentionally disturbing a newborn bison calf in Yellowstone National Park after an incident that ultimately led to the calf’s death.

Clifford Walters pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife.

The incident happened on May 20.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Walters approached the calf in Lamar Valley, near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek.

The calf was struggling after being separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River.

Officials said Walters pushed the calf up the river and onto the roadway. Visitors later saw the animal walking up to and following cars and people.

Park rangers had tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd but were unsuccessful.

Park staff had to euthanize the calf because it was abandoned by the herd and causing a hazardous situation by getting close to cars and people.

Walters was charged a $500 fine, a $500 community service payment, a $30 special assessment and a $10 procession fee. Officials said it did not appear that Walters acted maliciously.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car drives into Hawaii harbor again
Another tourist following GPS directions mistakenly drives car into Hawaii harbor
After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Experts: Unanswered questions likely at core of acquittal in high-profile attempted murder case
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Brisa Nip.
Maui mother asks for compassion for daughter who allegedly tried to abduct child
One of the world's most famous beaches is going to be closed an extra two hours every day. The
One of the world’s most famous beaches is set to close an extra 2 hours every day

Latest News

US Coast Guard
Hawaii couple dead after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska
Hawaii man dead, wife missing after fishing charter boat capsizes Alaska
New NASA panel outlines its approach to UFO mystery
Midday Newscast: Debt ceiling deal would restart student loan payments