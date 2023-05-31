Hawaii man dead, wife missing after fishing charter boat capsizes Alaska

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii man is dead and his wife is among four people missing after a fishing charter boat they were on sank off Alaska on Sunday, officials said.

Alaska State Troopers identified the body found as 57-year-old Maury Agcaoili, of Waipahu.

His wife — identified as 53-year-old Danielle Agcaoili — was among four people reported missing.

The Agcaoilis were both passengers on the boat.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for the missing individuals.

The Coast Guard said it received a call Sunday night from Kingfisher Charters reporting that a 30-foot aluminum charter boat with five people on board — including one master and four passengers — was overdue.

The vessel was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Using both air and vessel search crews, the Coast Guard found the charter boat partially submerged off Low Island, approximately 10 miles west of Sitka.

Crews also recovered Maury Agcaoili’s body in the same area.

The Coast Guard searched a total of roughly 825 square miles over the course of more than 20 hours.

The search for the missing individuals was suspended around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

“Suspending a search is never an easy decision,” said Capt. Darwin Jensen, captain of the Port Southeast Alaska, in a statement.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones during this difficult time. Our sincere thanks to community partners and the good Samaritan vessels who rapidly responded to help in the search.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.