HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up Hawaii chefs, are you looking for your chance to get chewed out by Gordon Ramsay?

Lucky for you there’s a casting call out for the reality television show “Next Level Chef.”

The team is looking for the food world’s newest superstar!

Chefs will compete in the third season of the cooking competition for a grand prize of $25,000.

Interested? You can fill out an application online.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.