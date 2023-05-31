Tributes
Hawaii chefs, are you looking for your chance to get chewed out by Gordon Ramsay?

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up Hawaii chefs, are you looking for your chance to get chewed out by Gordon Ramsay?

Lucky for you there’s a casting call out for the reality television show “Next Level Chef.”

The team is looking for the food world’s newest superstar!

Chefs will compete in the third season of the cooking competition for a grand prize of $25,000.

Interested? You can fill out an application online.

