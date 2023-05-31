First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty downpours expected to linger through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will focus isolated heavy showers over windward and mauka areas through the week. Afternoon showers will be common over portions of Leeward Maui and the Big Island each afternoon. Moderate trades will focus periodic showers over windward areas through the week.

The south-southwest swell will decrease through Thursday. Another long period south-southwest swell will arrive by Saturday. Small surf will continue along north and west facing shores through next week Tuesday. A small medium period northwest swell will build in by the middle of next week. East facing shores will remain small and choppy into the middle of next week .

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.