First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with spotty downpours expected to linger through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:21 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will focus isolated heavy showers over windward and mauka areas through the week.

Afternoon showers will be common over portions of Leeward Maui and the Big Island each afternoon.

Moderate trades will focus periodic showers over windward areas through the week.

The south-southwest swell will decrease through Thursday. Another long period south-southwest swell will arrive by Saturday.

Small surf will continue along north and west facing shores through next week Tuesday. A small medium period northwest swell will build in by the middle of next week.

East facing shores will remain small and choppy into the middle of next week .

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers expected to linger through Friday