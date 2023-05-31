Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana

The victim's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking at least $1 million in damages. (KATC, FAMILY PHOTOS, PAUL SKRABANEK, ANONYMOUS VIEWER PHOTOS, CNN)
By KATC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (KATC) - The family of an Arby’s employee claims in a wrongful death lawsuit that her death inside the freezer at a Louisiana location could have been prevented.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Nguyet Le’s four children against Turbo Restaurants LLC, which owns the Arby’s franchise in New Iberia where the mother and grandmother from Texas was contracted to work. She had been working there for four weeks, but her stay was extended for another two.

According to the lawsuit, Le’s son, who was also working with her, was the one to discover his mother’s body in the restaurant’s walk-in freezer May 11.

Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the Arby's location in Louisiana where she was temporarily working.(Source: Family photos, KATC via CNN)

Le was by herself at the location performing opening operations when the tragedy occurred. The lawsuit raises concerns about the freezer door, which may have had a broken latch.

The family’s attorney, Paul Skrabanek, says both the inability to open the freezer door from the inside and the negative-degree temperatures may have led to Le’s death.

“The preliminary report from the coroner’s office is that hypothermia was the cause of death, which is horrific… The investigating officers found a good bit of blood on the door, so she must have fought to try to get out before collapsing,” Skrabanek said.

The concerns about the freezer are echoed by a former Arby’s employee, who wanted to remain anonymous. They claim employees and management knew about the broken latch since August 2022.

“The freezer door has been broken for months… Workers have complained, and everyone knows it. There was multiple work orders put in,” the former employee said. “This happened to the lady because of them. If they would’ve got the freezer door fixed, this wouldn’t be an issue.”

The lawsuit calls the failure to repair the latch “conscious indifference.”

Le’s family is seeking at least $1 million in monetary damages. Their attorney also wants the walk-in freezer inspected by experts.

Arby’s reportedly told a newspaper they are aware of the tragic incident, the franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities and the company cannot comment further due to the active investigation.

Turbo Restaurants and its parent company, Sun Holdings, have not publicly commented.

Copyright 2023 KATC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car drives into Hawaii harbor again
Another tourist following GPS directions mistakenly drives car into Hawaii harbor
The dog's owner — identified as 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in to police...
Dog owner charged after 2 women were brutally mauled in vicious attack on Hawaii Island
After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Jury finds man not guilty of attempted murder in horrific attack at Honolulu apartment
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
File photo
13-year-old girl seriously injured in golf cart crash

Latest News

DOT to start Kahaluu roundabout project next week
A $9M roundabout is coming to a busy Windward Oahu intersection, and not everyone is rejoicing
The state Land Board voted last week to reduce the fine against Duke's Lagoon LLC and its owner...
DLNR slashes fine against surf instructor accused of illegal commercial activities in Waikiki
Nearly 12-hour Kamehameha Highway closure ends after truck plows into pole in Kahuku
Hawaii Island police: Mom stabbed 9-year-old daughter multiple times
Debt ceiling bill advances to House floor for debate, vote
Mother arrested for stabbing 9-year-old daughter in Pahoa