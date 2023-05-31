Tributes
DOCARE cracks down on illegal fishers at Ala Moana Beach Park

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:01 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement DOCARE is cracking down on illegal fishers at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Officials say officers cited 55-year-old Bennett Chee of Ewa Beach for using an illegal, small-eye throw net which contained nearly 300 small sardines.

Authorities say he’s set to appear in court next month.

To report anyone using illegal fishing nets call DLNR at 808-643-3567.

