Construction on Windward Oahu roundabout set to kick off

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A roundabout is coming to a busy intersection in Windward Oahu.

Crews will start construction on the Kahaluu roundabout project June 7.

It’s slated for the intersection of Kamehameha and Kahekili highways.

During the work, the state Transportation Department will have a single contraflow lane open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Pedestrian and bicyclists will have access to the area through temporary crosswalks and routes.

Officials say the work will last at least six months.

In addition the roundabout, crews will put in new street lighting and bus shelters.

The full roundabout project is expected to be completed in January 2025

