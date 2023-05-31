Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Construction on Windward Oahu roundabout set to kick off

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A roundabout is coming to a busy intersection in Windward Oahu.

Crews will start construction on the Kahaluu roundabout project June 7.

It’s slated for the intersection of Kamehameha and Kahekili highways.

During the work, the state Transportation Department will have a single contraflow lane open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Pedestrian and bicyclists will have access to the area through temporary crosswalks and routes.

Officials say the work will last at least six months.

In addition the roundabout, crews will put in new street lighting and bus shelters.

The full roundabout project is expected to be completed in January 2025

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog's owner — identified as 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in to police...
Dog owner charged after 2 women were brutally mauled in vicious attack on Hawaii Island
Car drives into Hawaii harbor again
Another tourist following GPS directions mistakenly drives car into Hawaii harbor
File photo
13-year-old girl seriously injured in golf cart crash
Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Wahiawa.
Suspect arrested in connection with violent home invasion
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Library
Want a chance to win a free trip? All you have to do is read a book this summer!
Car drives into Hawaii harbor again
Another tourist following GPS directions mistakenly drives car into Hawaii harbor
Officials said it happened around 12 p.m. at Three Tables beach when bystanders pulled the...
Man in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Oahu’s North Shore
Far from home, Hokulea takes ‘heritage sail’ to honor a precious gift from years ago
Far from home, Hokulea takes ‘heritage sail’ to honor a precious gift from years ago