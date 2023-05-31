City awards $3M in grants to Oahu agricultural industry

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s farmers and ranchers are getting an economic boost as the pandemic recovery continues.

The city is awarding $3 million in grants to more than 60 farmers, ranchers, and producers.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi says the funds will help rebuild agricultural operations decimated by COVID and will also ease over-reliance on outside food.

It’s estimated 85% of Hawaii’s food supply is imported.

Ma Farms in Waimanalo is one of the recipients, and owners say it will help triple production.

“Speaking for all the farmers who receive these grants, this is seed money to us, and farmers know what to do with seed,” said Ma Farms owner Bruce Campbell. “We grow it, and so we are going to grow with this money and multiply what we’re able to produce for the people of Hawaii.”Awards range from $10,000 to $49,000.

The State Department of Agriculture is also offering assistance for recipients on land management, pest control, and irrigation.

”It’s our goal to get our hands on as many federal dollars or other monies that we can possibly develop to actually invest in this,” Blangiardi said. “If we’re ever gonna change that top number of being overly dependent on importing food, this is how you do it.”

