Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

City awards $3M in grants to Oahu agricultural industry

Mayor Rick Blangiardi says the funds will help rebuild agricultural operations decimated by COVID and will also ease over-reliance on outside food.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s farmers and ranchers are getting an economic boost as the pandemic recovery continues.

The city is awarding $3 million in grants to more than 60 farmers, ranchers, and producers.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi says the funds will help rebuild agricultural operations decimated by COVID and will also ease over-reliance on outside food.

It’s estimated 85% of Hawaii’s food supply is imported.

Ma Farms in Waimanalo is one of the recipients, and owners say it will help triple production.

“Speaking for all the farmers who receive these grants, this is seed money to us, and farmers know what to do with seed,” said Ma Farms owner Bruce Campbell. “We grow it, and so we are going to grow with this money and multiply what we’re able to produce for the people of Hawaii.”Awards range from $10,000 to $49,000.

The State Department of Agriculture is also offering assistance for recipients on land management, pest control, and irrigation.

”It’s our goal to get our hands on as many federal dollars or other monies that we can possibly develop to actually invest in this,” Blangiardi said. “If we’re ever gonna change that top number of being overly dependent on importing food, this is how you do it.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog's owner — identified as 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in to police...
Dog owner charged after 2 women were brutally mauled in vicious attack on Hawaii Island
Car drives into Hawaii harbor again
Another tourist following GPS directions mistakenly drives car into Hawaii harbor
File photo
13-year-old girl seriously injured in golf cart crash
Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Wahiawa.
Suspect arrested in connection with violent home invasion
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Hokulea's arrival allows Alaska natives to practice protocol not seen in 100+ years.
Hokulea’s arrival allows Alaska natives to practice protocol not seen in more than a century
Eighty years after the military battered parts of Hawaii Island with grenades, mortars, and...
After long wait, feds to once again back loans for homestead land cleared of WWII-era munitions
Kauai restaurant fire causes $50,000 in damage
Kauai restaurant fire causes $50,000 in damage
After two days of deliberations, a jury has found a man not guilty of attempted murder in the...
Jury finds man not guilty of attempted murder in horrific attack at Honolulu apartment