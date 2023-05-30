Residents ask congressional delegation to ‘step up’ amid shooting range dispute

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vocal group of Ewa Beach residents is vowing to take their fight to relocate a military shooting range to federal lawmakers.

Resolutions were recently passed in both the state House and Senate calling on the military to leave the area, but military officials say that’s not possible right now.

Now, residents feel the Marines are not listening to state lawmakers and want Hawaii’s congressional delegation to get involved. Their request: Deliver the funds needed to build a new shooting range somewhere else.

“Now it’s really up to our congressional delegation to step up, find the resources and help the military to find a new place to train,” said Liam Chinn, an Ewa Beach resident.

The Marine Corps says the Puuloa Range Training Facility plays a crucial role in the military’s readiness in the region.

It’s also where 7,000 Marines on Oahu go to complete their yearly rifle qualifications.

Military officials say they are listening to residents’ concerns.

They’ve pledged to add more sound barriers and change their speaker systems. They’re also planning to move four out of the six ranges at the facility inland to avoid lead from bullets being taken to surrounding beaches due to coastal erosion.

“These are Band-Aid solutions,” said Chinn, who argues the only solution is for the military to leave.

Last year, the Surfrider Foundation found high levels of lead in soil samples taken near the range.

The Marine Corps claims those samples were taken on the property itself.

“What it showed was that lead is present on-board an active firing range where the Marine Corps shoots guns that include lead bullets,” said 1st Lt. Mark McDonough with the Marines Corps.

“So those results on their own are not cause for concern.”

A foundation volunteer who helped with the analysis counters the samples were taken on the beach.

“We were walking along the beach, along the highwater line mark. We were not trespassing. Because that’s public access,” said Loren Petruny, a Surfrider Foundation volunteer.

In an interview with HNN earlier this month, the Marine Corps says it is committed to being good neighbors and finding long0term solutions. “Those conversations with elected officials moving forward into the future to identify places that a training like this could be established, the Marine Corps is completely open to that,” said McDonough.

