Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Residents ask congressional delegation to ‘step up’ amid shooting range dispute

Marine Corps shooting range targeted by state lawmakers as calls for relocation grow
Marine Corps shooting range targeted by state lawmakers as calls for relocation grow(KGMB KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vocal group of Ewa Beach residents is vowing to take their fight to relocate a military shooting range to federal lawmakers.

Resolutions were recently passed in both the state House and Senate calling on the military to leave the area, but military officials say that’s not possible right now.

Now, residents feel the Marines are not listening to state lawmakers and want Hawaii’s congressional delegation to get involved. Their request: Deliver the funds needed to build a new shooting range somewhere else.

“Now it’s really up to our congressional delegation to step up, find the resources and help the military to find a new place to train,” said Liam Chinn, an Ewa Beach resident.

The Marine Corps says the Puuloa Range Training Facility plays a crucial role in the military’s readiness in the region.

It’s also where 7,000 Marines on Oahu go to complete their yearly rifle qualifications.

Military officials say they are listening to residents’ concerns.

They’ve pledged to add more sound barriers and change their speaker systems. They’re also planning to move four out of the six ranges at the facility inland to avoid lead from bullets being taken to surrounding beaches due to coastal erosion.

“These are Band-Aid solutions,” said Chinn, who argues the only solution is for the military to leave.

Last year, the Surfrider Foundation found high levels of lead in soil samples taken near the range.

The Marine Corps claims those samples were taken on the property itself.

“What it showed was that lead is present on-board an active firing range where the Marine Corps shoots guns that include lead bullets,” said 1st Lt. Mark McDonough with the Marines Corps.

“So those results on their own are not cause for concern.”

A foundation volunteer who helped with the analysis counters the samples were taken on the beach.

“We were walking along the beach, along the highwater line mark. We were not trespassing. Because that’s public access,” said Loren Petruny, a Surfrider Foundation volunteer.

In an interview with HNN earlier this month, the Marine Corps says it is committed to being good neighbors and finding long0term solutions. “Those conversations with elected officials moving forward into the future to identify places that a training like this could be established, the Marine Corps is completely open to that,” said McDonough.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is in serious condition after a car drove off a ledge and landed on a home’s roof in...
Woman in serious condition after car drives off ledge, lands on home’s roof in Nuuanu
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Waianae
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Waianae
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Ocean View
47-year-old man in critical condition from Ocean View shooting
HPD investigating an unattended death in Kalaeloa
Unattended death in Kalaeloa prompts HPD investigation
Multi-vehicle crash causes car to roll over in Makiki
Multi-vehicle crash causes car to roll over in Makiki

Latest News

Thousands expected to gather as Lantern Floating ceremony makes full return
Terry Hunter reviews MASTER GARDENER
First Lt. Ashley Henderson Huff was a young military police officer full of life and compassion...
Reporter’s Notebook: Meet the 3 soldiers I think about every day
At the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, the Defense Department is...
After 80 years, project underway to identify POWs killed in ‘hellship’ attack