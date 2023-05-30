Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:12 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joran van der Sloot, the suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has been “severely beaten” in a Peruvian prison, his lawyer said.

Not much is known about the circumstances of the assault or van der Sloot’s condition.

The prisoner is awaiting extradition to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges,

His attorney says he doesn’t believe the attack was related to the upcoming extradition.

The federal charges filed in Alabama against van der Sloot are from an accusation that he tried to extort the Holloway family in 2010, promising to lead them to her body in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

He is serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman, 21-year-old Stephany Flores.

Holloway went missing during a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005. She was 18.

Her body has never been found, and van der Sloot was never charged though he and two other men are believed to be the last people to see Holloway alive.

In 2012, an Alabama judge declared Holloway legally dead.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press and CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The dog's owner — identified as 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in to police...
Dog owner charged after 2 women were brutally mauled in vicious attack on Hawaii Island
File photo
13-year-old girl seriously injured in golf cart crash
Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Wahiawa.
Suspect arrested in connection with violent home invasion
About a thousand Scouts of Hawaii members placed lei on gravestones at Punchbowl over the...
LIST: Here are some Memorial Day events on Oahu to honor fallen service members
Officials in Spain say orcas have been attacking boats.
Killer whales attack, sink boats in puzzling new behavior

Latest News

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day
Police in Washington state say a group of burglars used paddleboards to escape.
Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
This December 2022 photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old...
11-year-old boy says he thought he would die after Mississippi police officer shot him