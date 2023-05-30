Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards

Police are looking for burglary suspects who used standup paddleboards as a getaway vehicle.
By Maddie White
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:14 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARROW POINT, Wash. (KING) – Police in Washington state are asking people who live on Lake Washington to be on alert for burglars with an unusual mode of transportation.

The waves of the lake have been known to buoy many a watercraft, and this Memorial Day was no exception, as a serene crowd soaked in its quiet charm.

However, the peaceful lake was used in a surprising way Thursday morning when burglars used stand-up paddleboards to make their getaway.

Mikail Johnston, a resident who lives nearby, said he was shocked by the burglary.

“This seems like some sort of ‘Mission Impossible’-type thing,” he said.

Police said the burglars were wearing wetsuits when they paddled up to a home on 95th Avenue Northeast in Yarrow Point.

Once at the home, they forced their way through the back glass door of the home along Lake Washington.

“It’s crazy,” Johnston said. “Hard to believe someone would target a house like that.”

Officials haven’t yet revealed what was taken from the home. Responding officers suggested over a police scanner that the burglars took around $20,000 in cash.

“You don’t see that everyday. It’s like a full-on heist basically,” Johnston said.

Police are asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation to come forward.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog's owner — identified as 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in to police...
Dog owner charged after 2 women were brutally mauled in vicious attack on Hawaii Island
File photo
13-year-old girl seriously injured in golf cart crash
Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Wahiawa.
Suspect arrested in connection with violent home invasion
About a thousand Scouts of Hawaii members placed lei on gravestones at Punchbowl over the...
LIST: Here are some Memorial Day events on Oahu to honor fallen service members
Officials in Spain say orcas have been attacking boats.
Killer whales attack, sink boats in puzzling new behavior

Latest News

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning
This December 2022 photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old...
11-year-old boy says he thought he would die after Mississippi police officer shot him