Monk seal Pualani relocates after weaning from mother

Oahu’s newest Hawaiian monk seal pup has finally been given a name!
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pualani, the monk seal pup born on Waikiki’s Kaimana Beach, has been captured and relocated wildlife experts after finally weaning herself from mother Kaiwi.

This comes more than six weeks after Pualani was born at the edge of Waikiki.

DLNR officials said crews moved the monk seal pup to an undisclosed beach Monday night, away from humans.

Pualani is the fourth pup born at Kaimana Beach since 2017.

The Hawaii Marine Animal Response roped off an area of the beach to serve as a seal nursery in order to protect the monk seals.

Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species, with fewer than 1,600 individuals left. They are native to Hawaii and are found nowhere else in the world.

Officials said Kaimana Beach reopened to the public Tuesday morning.

