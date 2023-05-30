Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Oahu’s North Shore

Officials said it happened around 12 p.m. at Three Tables beach when bystanders pulled the...
Officials said it happened around 12 p.m. at Three Tables beach when bystanders pulled the 58-year-old swimmer from the water.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in waters off Oahu’s North Shore.

Officials said it happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday at Three Tables beach where bystanders pulled the 58-year-old swimmer from the water.

EMS, Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, first responders said bystanders were performing CPR. They then took over life-saving measures.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to an emergency room.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The dog's owner — identified as 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in to police...
Dog owner charged after 2 women were brutally mauled in vicious attack on Hawaii Island
File photo
13-year-old girl seriously injured in golf cart crash
Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Wahiawa.
Suspect arrested in connection with violent home invasion
Car drives into Hawaii harbor again
Another tourist following GPS directions mistakenly drives car into Hawaii harbor
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Far from home, Hokulea takes ‘heritage sail’ to honor a precious gift from years ago
Far from home, Hokulea takes ‘heritage sail’ to honor a precious gift from years ago
Midday Newscast: Police search for more suspects in shooting at Florida beach
North Korea has launched purported space launch vehicle
McCarthy labors to shore up votes for debt deal in time to prevent US default