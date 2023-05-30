Man in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in waters off Oahu’s North Shore.

Officials said it happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday at Three Tables beach where bystanders pulled the 58-year-old swimmer from the water.

EMS, Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident.

Upon arrival, first responders said bystanders were performing CPR. They then took over life-saving measures.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to an emergency room.

This story may be updated.

