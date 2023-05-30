Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hundreds on Maui pay tribute to America’s fallen heroes

Maui Veterans Cemetery.
Maui Veterans Cemetery.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:39 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army veteran Henry Shimomura, 94, is a man of few words. He sums up his time as an infantryman in the Korean War with just one.

“Rough,” he said.

Some 36,000 U.S. servicemembers were killed during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. The Korean War is often called the “Forgotten War” because of the lack of attention it received.

“When I came back, I tried to forget what I went through,” said Shimomura.

Shimomura explained why it’s still so hard for him to talk about it.

“My buddy in front of me, he was the radioman, he got shot right in front of me. So, I don’t want to remember those memories.”

Monday’s ceremony started with a flower drop. Thousands of flower petals delicately descended onto the approximately 3,300 graves. It was followed by a dove release – symbolizing peace, hope and freedom.

Keynote speaker Brigadier General Walter R. Ross Jr. and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen reiterated that Memorial Day is far more than just a holiday. It’s a day dedicated to those who paid the ultimate price.

“We know the old phrase that ‘freedom is not free’ and it can come with the cost of the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen,” said Bissen.

“We owe them an eternal gratitude. Because of them, our nation survives today,” Ross said.

The ceremony continued with a medley of songs for each military branch. Each service member stood with great pride when their song was played.

The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute, taps, and a tremendous respect for those who gave their all.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is in serious condition after a car drove off a ledge and landed on a home’s roof in...
Woman in serious condition after car drives off ledge, lands on home’s roof in Nuuanu
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Waianae
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Waianae
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Ocean View
47-year-old man in critical condition from Ocean View shooting
Multi-vehicle crash causes car to roll over in Makiki
Multi-vehicle crash causes car to roll over in Makiki
The dog's owner — identified as 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in to police...
2 Hawaii Island women injured in ‘vicious dog attack’

Latest News

Authorities say the brush fire is approaching the highway at the time.
Brushfire approaching Maui highway causes road closure
Hawaii News Now - Memorial weekend - Jen Robbins
The dog's owner — identified as 51-year-old Frederick Kassebeer — turned himself in to police...
2 Hawaii Island women injured in ‘vicious dog attack’
Hokulea started a Heritage Sail in Yakutat, Alaska
Far from home, Hokulea takes ‘heritage sail’ to honor a precious gift from years ago