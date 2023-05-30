Hawaii’s largest Memorial Day Ceremony held at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fresh flower lei and an American flag adorn every grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — a symbolic gesture of aloha and gratitude to our nation’s heroes who are never forgotten.

It was the somber setting for the Mayor’s Memorial Day ceremony - a storied tradition that dates back to 1948.

The audience joined the sounds of the Aloha Chorus and the historic Royal Hawaiian Band in singing the Star Spangled Banner and Hawaii Pono I.

Cadets with the education department’s JROTC programs and the Hawaiʻi National Guard Youth Challenge Academy lead the pledge of allegiance.

In his remarks, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi expressed his appreciation for all who wear the uniform - past and present.

He says the world is in turmoil and mentioned the ongoing war in Ukraine as an example of how fragile freedom and democracy are.

“The threats facing our globe today are not just legitimate. They are a daunting reality. This very place embodies that risk. It embodies the lengths to which the men and women who serve our country and the men and women who have given their lives for our country willingly goes in service of liberty and justice for all,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Different organizations, agencies, and veterans groups presented dozens of wreaths.

Many people paused for a moment of reflection.

Followed by a three-volley salute, taps, and a jet flyover by the United States Air Force.

The event’s keynote speaker was Admiral John C. Aquilino - the 26th commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command.

He says while we never fully repay those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, we can honor their legacies by making the most of the freedom and opportunities that they left us.

“We can use our talents and abilities to enrich the lives of all around us. And by keeping their memory alive through our words and actions, we honor their legacy. And we ensure their sacrifice helps bring about a brighter tomorrow and it’s our responsibility to never forget,” said Admiral John Aquilino of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

