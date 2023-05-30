Tributes
Brushfire approaching Honoapiilani Highway on Maui; MPD contraflowing lanes in Olowalu

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:16 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OLOWALU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire in Olowalu causes road closure at Honoapiilani highway, said officials.

Authorities say the road closure is at 11350 Honoapiilani highway. Officers on scene say both Northbound and Southbound lanes on Honoapiilani at MP 13.5 are closed.

Authorities say the brush fire is approaching the highway at the time.

Officials say they’re beginning contraflow.

This is a developing story.

